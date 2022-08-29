NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two country music singers are calling it quits after nearly five years of marriage.

In court documents obtained by News 2, it was revealed Kelsea Ballerini, 28, has filed for divorce from her husband, Morgan Evans, 37. The papers were filed Friday in Davidson County.

Ballerini cited “irreconcilable differences” as the grounds for the divorce.

The country music star took to Instagram Monday morning to expand on the decision:

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.

This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here… but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.

With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

Evans also posted an update on Instagram, saying:

“I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

The couple was married on Dec. 2, 2017, in Davidson County.