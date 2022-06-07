NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Harmony, Tennessee is the setting for the new country music musical “May We All” that is heading to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) beginning Tuesday.

The show tells the story of a small-town girl whose big-city singing career is over before it begins. It focuses on finding hope and reconnecting with a small community. It features songs by Kenny Chesney, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, and Florida Georgia Line – who plays a key role in not only the music but also the production of the show.

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard played a part in the music and will be featured on stage. (Courtesy: May We All)

“’May We All’ is the name of our musical, and it’s a key moment in the show,” said Director Shelley Butler. “Getting to talk to Brian Kelley about the seeds of that music, has been really informative, and incredible. And he’s been so supportive of what we’ve been doing, so that’s been a rush all the way through.”

Butler said the cast is packed with stars from near and far! One of the characters, in particular, will be played by a new artist each night.

“There’s also some really stellar Nashville actors, who have voices you will not believe. So top to bottom, we have managed to pack this with an incredibly charismatic cast – who sings the heck out of this score,” Butler said.

“May We All” debuts at TPAC Tuesday night and runs through July 17th. Click here for tickets.