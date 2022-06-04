NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shootings across the country have sparked debate over gun control and resources needed to address gun violence.

On Saturday, Metro Councilwoman At Large Zulfat Suara called for an all hands on deck approach during a discussion with police and public safety leaders.

“What do we do with a community (to) have wrap around services to help our community not go down path. And if somebody has a mental health case, how do we make sure they don’t end up in jail? If somebody has a homeless case, how do we make sure they don’t end up in jail?” Suara said.

Saturday’s meeting looked at ways to incorporate police and alternative policing strategies to address crime.

“You know, not everybody wakes up and says, ‘I’m going to go rob somebody today.’ You don’t have a home, you don’t have food, you’re homeless, the cost of living is high, people are not making enough money. There’s a lot of social-emotional things that goes into what leads someone to a life of crime,” Suara said.

Suara planned to use suggestions from the meeting as part of her public safety budget wish list. Police said their department could use more officers, better incentives to retain officers, and a place to send calls for issues like mental health.

The Community Oversight Board requested one penny for every dollar allocated to the Nashville Police Department. The COB planned to use that money to add more staff to investigate complaints made against police.

“We made certain that every position that we asked for was impactful, that it would help to move our agency forward and also be able to meet the needs of each person in our community that comes to visit us, which is often,” said Jill Fitcheard, Executive Director of the Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board.

Nonprofits working to address niche community needs also advocated for funding.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

At the end of the day, Suara said the public safety budget needs to include both police and social-emotional resources to address future gun violence.

“So what are the root causes, what are the systemic issues that is leading to that and how do we address that? And to do that it has to be everybody,” Suara said.

The Metro budget is set to be complete by the end of June.