NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At-large Councilmember Steve Glover has resigned from the Metro Council due to ongoing health concerns.

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman issued the announcement Tuesday, citing Councilmember Glover “health challenges over the last several months.”

The memo reads:

This memorandum is to inform you that At-large Councilmember Steve Glover has resigned from his position effective today, March 1, 2022. Councilmember Glover, as you may know, has been dealing with some health challenges over the last several months. After much thought and advice, he has made the difficult determination that it is in his best interest to resign from the seat. Vice Mayor Jim Shulman

Councilmembers are not replaced via special election and Glover’s seat will remain vacant until 2023.

No additional information was immediately released.