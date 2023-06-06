NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The creator of a viral TikTok song is embarking on their first headlining tour in celebration of their brand new EP.

corook, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter and instrumentalist, will hit the road on the “serious person” tour starting this September in Atlanta. The tour includes stops in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as a stop in their home city.

Co-writer of the TikTok smash hit “if i were a fish,” corook will make an appearance in Nashville Saturday, Sept. 23, at The Blue Room inside Third Man Records.

But before the September show, fans of the artist can also see them perform at Nashville Pride on Sunday, June 25.

Tickets for all dates officially go on sale June 9 through corook’s website HERE.