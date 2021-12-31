NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Zion Baptist Church is moving its in-person New Year’s Eve and January services to virtual service. The church currently has 33,000 members across it’s three Nashville locations.

The Tennessee Department of Health is showing an average COVID-19 case count of 5,000 new infections a day. Because of this spike in cases, church leaders believe this is the best way to stop the spread.

“We at Mt. Zion have always tried to be a leader in our community, particularly around health disparities and understanding quality and safety of our people,” Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III said.

Bishop Walker told News 2 about his congregation supporting this move. Also, several other pastors have told him that they are moving to virtual service.

As of now, Mt. Zion Baptist Church won’t resume in-person service until February, but if case counts continue to increase, the church will continue virtual service.

‘We have to be responsible because our people affect everyone,” Bishop Walker says.

On January 5, the church is hosting a virtual town hall with First Lady Dr. Stephaine M. Hale to discuss the coronavirus and provide recent information on the virus. The event starts at 7 p.m. For more information click here.