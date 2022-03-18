NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted sex offender was taken into custody Thursday after Metro Nashville Police said he lied about his address because he lived near a school.

According to a warrant, on Oct. 3, 2019, Keith Esaw, 50, reported his residence was located on Libby Lane in Hermitage and there was no secondary residence listed. Officials said they spoke with the landlord of the building last month who reportedly said no one had lived at that residence since Jan. 31, 2020.

Esaw then allegedly called officials and admitted he never lived on Libby Lane but used the address for mailing purposes. He told officials he was actually living on 17th Avenue North but could not report that address because it was across the street from Martin Luther King Magnet High School in an area west of Downtown Nashville.

In 2012, Esaw was convicted of promotion of prostitution.