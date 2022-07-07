NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted rapist was charged on Wednesday after Metro Nashville police said he harassed, stalked and assaulted his former manager.

Police documents stated the manager at a Logan’s Roadhouse fired Christopher Chase, 35, after about seven weeks of employment when he reportedly brought a firearm to work and threatened co-workers with it.

Christopher Chase (Courtesy: Tennessee Sex Offender Registry)

After he was let go, MNPD said Chase began intimidating the manager, then showed up at the restaurant on June 20 as it was opening, followed her inside and raised his shirt to show a gun in his waistband.

Officers said the manager then ran out, got into her car, and was followed by Chase until she lost him on Briley Parkway.

Chase was charged with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm. In the past, he was convicted of aggravated rape in both January and May of 2008.