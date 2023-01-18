NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a convicted felon wanted on outstanding warrants Tuesday night during a traffic stop on I-440 East.

Police said the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Montonio Shelton, was caught speeding near the Nolensville Pike exit. Shelton reportedly told officers he was late for work when they pulled him over in his Dodge Durango just after 10:30 p.m.

Shelton later admitted he was on probation and had violated it. When the officer went to his patrol car to run Shelton’s license, Shelton continued to look out of his window and eventually got out of his SUV. As Shelton approached the officer’s car, the officer learned Shelton had two outstanding warrants for parole violation and failure to appear, according to police.

Shelton resisted when told to put his hands behind his back and was eventually taken into custody after a brief struggle. Nearby officers who responded to the scene helped in the arrest.

Montonio Shelton (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Shelton’s gun (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers searched the Durango and found a Smith & Wesson handgun loaded with an extended magazine. Shelton also had another magazine inside a vest he was wearing, investigators said.

In the past, Shelton has been convicted of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

He was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and misdemeanor evading arrest. He was also served with the two outstanding warrants.