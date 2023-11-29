NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” fugitives turned himself in this week, about two months after reportedly fleeing from an officer patrolling a local park.

Jamontae Davis, 28, has been on the Metro Nashville Police Department’s radar since 2016, when court documents show he was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of James Nevils outside of Whites Creek High School.

No other offenses show up in court records until Sept. 27, 2023, when police said they encountered Davis at Timothy Park. An officer was patrolling the area near Timothy Drive and Kings Lane when he noticed a vehicle at the park after dusk.

Davis and a passenger were inside, according to an arrest affidavit. When Davis exited the vehicle, the officer said he immediately smelled “an odor of marijuana.” Officials said the vehicle was also registered to another person who wasn’t Davis nor his passenger.

Jamontae Davis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

During a search of the vehicle, the officer reportedly noticed that the glove box was either stuck or locked. When asked, Davis told him the glove box “has never worked since he had been driving the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

Police said Davis began walking to the passenger side of the vehicle and then suddenly ran off. After another attempt, the officer said he discovered the glove box was just stuck and he was able to open the compartment.

Inside, he found a Ruger-57 black 5.7x28mm semiautomatic handgun with 20 live rounds, a .380 auto ACP handgun with six live rounds, a crown royal bag containing 21.9 grams of a blue and white powdery substance and a black scale covered in a white powder, officials reported.

Both the bag and scale reportedly tested positive for cocaine. Authorities said the amount of cocaine exceeded the amount “reasonably consistent” with personal use, indicating Davis may have been intending to sell the cocaine.

After contacting the owner of the vehicle, she said she had allowed Davis to use the vehicle, but that she did not own any weapons, according to the affidavit. Several warrants were subsequently issued for Davis’s arrest.

The charges against him include two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a weapon in a park, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, indecent exposure and possession of drug paraphernalia.

However, he remained on the run until Monday, Nov. 27, when he reportedly turned himself in to police. He had been featured on the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list just a few weeks earlier.

Davis is among at least 79 “Most Wanted” fugitives who have been taken into custody since the program was launched in October 2022. Officials largely attribute the arrest rate to tips received from the public. However, a number of suspects have surrendered after appearing on the list.