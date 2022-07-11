NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 60-year-old convicted felon is now facing an aggravated assault charge after police said he stabbed his neighbor in Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville police, officers responded to the victim’s home and found blood in the driveway. The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital and treated for stab wounds to his thigh and upper chest.

Police said Jeffrey Filson, 60, stabbed his neighbor while they were standing in the victim’s driveway. The victim told police they had a previous argument that led up to the incident.

In the past, Filson was convicted of felony theft in 2003 and 2004.