NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was taken back into custody Tuesday evening after he was seen driving a carjacked vehicle through Nashville.

Javanta Terrell, 31, is facing charges of auto theft, gun possession by a convicted felon and evading arrest after police reportedly found him driving a Lexus SUV that was stolen at gunpoint from its owner near the Bridge Building downtown on Nov. 4.

Detectives spotted Terrell and followed him to an apartment at 11th Avenue South and Horton Avenue in the Edgehill neighborhood.

Police say Terrell got out and began to run away as police approached him. He was taken into custody after a short chase.

A loaded pistol was found at the scene.

In 2007, Terrell was convicted of second-degree murder and received a 20-year sentence for the 2005 death of a woman inside an apartment on 23rd Avenue North.