NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A day before he was set to go to trial, a Nashville man pleaded guilty to drug and gun violations.

Anthony Ussery, 40, pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

Ussery was originally arrested in connection with a shooting in May of 2019. On that day, Metro police responded to the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Meridian Street where they found two shooting victims.

Surveillance video showed a black sedan leaving the scene of the crime. It was later determined the shooting happened following a dispute between Ussery and the two victims. Ussery was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

While out on bond in March of last year, Ussery was stopped by a Nashville Airport Authority police officer for a traffic violation. He was found with a loaded 9mm pistol and 57 grams of fentanyl.

Ussery was indicted by a grand jury on July 13.

Ussery has four prior felony convictions on top of these new charges, including:

Attempted robbery

Manslaughter

Facilitation of the sale of drugs

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled substances

Federal officials say Ussery now qualifies as an “Armed Career Criminal” and is subject to a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

Ussery is set to be sentenced on August 11.