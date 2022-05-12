NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A day before he was set to go to trial, a Nashville man pleaded guilty to drug and gun violations.
Anthony Ussery, 40, pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.
Ussery was originally arrested in connection with a shooting in May of 2019. On that day, Metro police responded to the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Meridian Street where they found two shooting victims.
Surveillance video showed a black sedan leaving the scene of the crime. It was later determined the shooting happened following a dispute between Ussery and the two victims. Ussery was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
While out on bond in March of last year, Ussery was stopped by a Nashville Airport Authority police officer for a traffic violation. He was found with a loaded 9mm pistol and 57 grams of fentanyl.
Ussery was indicted by a grand jury on July 13.
Ussery has four prior felony convictions on top of these new charges, including:
- Attempted robbery
- Manslaughter
- Facilitation of the sale of drugs
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled substances
Federal officials say Ussery now qualifies as an “Armed Career Criminal” and is subject to a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.
Ussery is set to be sentenced on August 11.