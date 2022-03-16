NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of possessing a gun and drugs in a downtown Nashville park was taken into custody Tuesday night.

Detectives said they were patrolling the area near Walk of Fame Park located at 121 4th Avenue South when they believe they saw an active drug deal. Officials said when Michael Noel, 35, saw detectives he ran and dropped a pistol near a construction area, then dropped a magazine in a parking lot.

Noel was then taken into custody, and police said they found a baggie with a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine, as well as a scale and $253 in U.S. cash on him.

Detectives then learned Noel was a convicted felon.