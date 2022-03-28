NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man was charged with a felony drug offense after police said they found hundreds of grams of marijuana during a traffic stop in Downtown Nashville.

On Friday, Metro Police said they tried to stop a black Volkswagen with temporary tags under a complaint, but the vehicle fled. Officers located the vehicle on Saturday and conducted a traffic stop at 1st Avenue South and Korean Veteran’s Boulevard.

Officers said they could see marijuana in plain view in the backseat floorboard, so a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. That’s when officials reportedly found a total of 234 grams of marijuana in separate baggies.

Brandon JnoBaptiste, 23, was then arrested and is now faced with a felony drug offense. JnoBaptiste is a convicted felon was previously charged with attempted aggravated robbery back in May of 2020.