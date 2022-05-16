NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was charged with a second DUI after police said he was found asleep at the wheel at a Nashville intersection.

According to documents from the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), Tony Cunningham Jr., 39, was found at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard. When police woke him up, MNPD said Cunningham smelled of alcohol, admitted to drinking two beers prior to driving, but failed multiple sobriety tests.

Officers said they also found a stolen gun in his car and learned Cunningham is a convicted felon for drug possession and having drugs in a school zone. Officers said Cunningham’s license was revoked for a previous DUI, and that he had an active warrant for forfeiture.

Cunningham was taken into custody and charged with several offenses. He was released hours after making bail.