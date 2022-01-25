NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was charged Monday after a high-speed chase that happened along Interstate 40 back in September.

According to a warrant, on Sept. 9, 2020, Jamarlon Hailey, 33, was driving a Cadillac Eldorado at 101 miles per hour on I-40 West, weaving in and out of traffic. Police said the Cadillac then crashed into a tractor-trailer at the I-24 merge, and they saw Hailey running up the median embankment.

Officials then conducted a search and said they found a gun with 20 rounds and Hailey’s wallet inside the vehicle. When police ran his information, they learned he was a convicted felon for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

On Jan. 18, Metro Nashville police said they responded to a domestic call and located Hailey who had seven outstanding warrants. During a search, officers said they found a gun in Hailey’s backpack.

Hailey is now faced with eight different charges including reckless endangerment, evading arrest, and felon in possession of a handgun.