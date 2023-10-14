NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said a convicted felon — who was already on probation — is now being charged for multiple offenses, including an armed robbery that occurred in East Nashville.

Investigative work by detectives, with assistance from the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Crime Laboratory, led to officers identifying 45-year-old Marcus Anthony Moore as the masked gunman who was involved in an armed robbery at an East Nashville market, according to officials.

Authorities said Moore allegedly ordered the clerk to lie on the floor, and robbed the clerk and store of cash and merchandise. Then, the robber fled the scene in a white SUV.

On Friday, Oct. 13, detectives located Moore in East Nashville driving a white Chevrolet Equinox. According to police, Moore refused to pull the vehicle over, which led to an MNPD helicopter following Moore to a home on Pullen Avenue.

Moore was taken into custody as he arrived to the home, officials said. During a search of the Equinox, officers found a semi-automatic pistol, 45 grams of cocaine, 45 ecstasy pills, 9 grams of heroin and 28 grams of marijuana.

Police said this is not Moore’s first run-in with the law. In fact, he has several previous convictions, including aggravated robbery and burglary.

Authorities reported that Moore’s most recent conviction stemmed from an incident in 2019, which resulted in felony possession of cocaine for resale charge. He reportedly received a 12-year probation sentence.

Moore is now being held without bond in Metro Jail, facing charges of aggravated burglary, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, gun possession of a dangerous felony, multiple drug counts and multiple probation violations.

He was also wanted in Maury County for aggravated assault, according to the MNPD.