NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was charged again Monday night after a woman’s car was stolen from an East Nashville church.

According to police, the incident happened at the First Church of the Nazarene located on Woodland Street, where officials said the victim was an employee of the church. She reportedly arrived at the church on March 15, put her keys in her jacket pocket and met with the church custodian.

Gilbert Ostring (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A warrant stated Gilbert Ostring, 52, then arrived at the church and said he wanted to do some “volunteer work.” Authorities said church surveillance video then captured Ostring walking around the building.

Not long after, the female victim reportedly walked outside and found her car and Ostring were gone. Police said “the suspect removed the victim’s keys from her coat pocket and stole the vehicle”

Ostring was taken into custody Monday night and is now faced with four different charges. Metro Police said he was also busted for auto theft for a recent incident that happened at Trevecca Nazarene University.

In 2018, Ostring was convicted of felony robbery. He was caught on camera snatching an elderly woman’s purse and injuring her in a church parking lot. The woman fell and broke her hand and had injuries to her face.