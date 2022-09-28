NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 52-year-old man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after Metro police said he shot another man twice on Briley Parkway.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the 800 block of Briley Parkway near Interstate 40. According to an affidavit, video surveillance captured Rubin Lemont Miles, 52, approaching the victim at the location with a firearm in his hand.

Court documents show Miles argued with the victim, shot him twice and then fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers said Miles attempted to evade police in the vehicle but was eventually apprehended.

According to an affidavit, Miles told officers he shot the victim twice to make sure that he would not come back to his friend’s house and because the victim made him angry.

During the arrest, officers found baggies of a white powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine. Officers were also able to recover the firearm Miles used during the shooting.

Previous court records show that Miles is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Miles was on bond for unrelated charges at the time of the shooting.

Miles was charged with attempted criminal homicide, evading arrest, felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a controlled substance.