NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A five-time convicted felon is now facing attempted criminal homicide and drug charges after a man was critically injured in a shooting near the campus of Tennessee State University.

On June 1, officers were dispatched to 38th Avenue North and John L. Driver Boulevard in response to a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Once on scene, officers discovered a male victim with two gunshot wounds in his ribcage area.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. According to an affidavit, before going into surgery, the victim was able to identify Zantaun Horton, 31, as the shooter.

Detectives observed Horton coming out of a residence in the 300 block of West Monticello Avenue on June 5. Court records state Horton left the home in a blue Dodge Challenger and was taken into custody a short distance away from the home.

Inside the home, officers located three handguns, multiple digital scales, 322.6 grams of methamphetamine, 102.2 grams of cocaine and multiple boxes of ammunition. An affidavit states the female homeowner told police that one of the handguns belonged to her.

At the time of the arrest, Horton was wanted for attempted homicide and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Horton was previously charged with aggravated assault after he was accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend in East Nashville back in May of 2020.

Metro police also charged Horton with criminal homicide in 2015 after he was accused of killing a man inside Bentley’s House of Soul on George L. David Boulevard on October 9, 2011. The charge was later amended to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.