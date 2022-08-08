NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he fired multiple shots toward a bar in Nashville.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Hampton Street Saturday night in response to a shots fired call. Once on scene, officers were flagged down by security guards who had Brandon Wilson detained at the intersection of Avondale Circle and Hampton Street.

An affidavit states security guards told officers that Wilson was kicked out of the bar prior to the incident. After being asked to leave, Wilson allegedly began to argue with the security guards and then pulled a handgun from his pocket and pointed it toward the crowd outside the bar.

Court documents say that’s when a security guard pulled out his weapon and told Wilson to leave the property. According to Metro police, Wilson complied and began walking away, but turned around and fired eight shots toward the bar.

The affidavit states a bystander’s vehicle, that was parked outside the bar, was struck by three to four bullets. According to the security guards, Wilson ran away and attempted to leave the scene by jumping in a friend’s vehicle. That’s when guards drew their weapons and ordered Wilson out of the vehicle.

Wilson exited the vehicle and ran away from security guards, according to an affidavit. Guards then detained the passenger and informed officers that a gun was inside the vehicle. Metro police say the detained individual denied ownership of the weapon and stated that the gun was Wilson’s.

Inside the vehicle, officers recovered a handgun and shell casings consistent with the location where a security guard stated the shooting happened.

Security guards were able to apprehend Wilson a few blocks away from the bar and brought him back to officers where he was then taken into custody.

Wilson, a convicted felon, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which is a Class D Felony.