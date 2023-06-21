NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon accused of kidnapping and beating a woman was arrested on Sunday, June 18 — less than two weeks after he was featured on Nashville’s “Most Wanted” list.

Patrick Finney, 28, was wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault by strangulation, domestic assault and vehicle theft greater than $10,000, but less than $60,000, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Finney appeared on the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list two weeks in a row in June. However, the charges against him stem from an incident that happened nearly six months ago on Christmas Day in 2022, according to an arrest affidavit.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers initially responded to a call regarding a stolen car, but once they arrived, police said “it became apparent that the incident was domestic related.” Officers immediately saw a woman with “bruising and swelling” to her left eye.

The woman told them she had been driving around with Finney when they got into an argument, and she asked him to let her out of the car. However, according to the affidavit, Finney refused to let her out and continued to drive for about 10 minutes.

The woman said she “felt in fear and felt that she was being kidnapped, so she tried to choke him to get him to stop the vehicle,” authorities reported. A fight ensued and Finney reportedly “back handed” the woman, causing bruising and swelling to her left eye.

Authorities said Finney eventually took the woman home and let her out of the car, but reportedly drove off in the vehicle, which was a rental car from Hertz, without her permission. Police said the rental agreement was in the woman’s name.

According to court records, Finney has previously been convicted on multiple felony assault charges. He is among at least 49 wanted fugitives who have been taken into custody since the police department began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October last year.