NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was arrested on gun charges Friday by undercover detectives in Nashville.

It happened as detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Lincoya Bay Drive.

During the execution of a search warrant at the home of Terron Reeves, 28, authorities found an unidentified white powder in the bathroom. It was on the toilet seat and bathroom floor, giving the appearance someone attempted to flush it prior to police arriving.

Also found in the home were two loaded pistols, one with an extended magazine, five bottles of a prescription liquid containing codeine and 11 grams of white powder in a tied bag inside Reeves’ vehicle.

The white powder found by authorities has been sent to a lab for testing.

Reeves has prior convictions in 2020 for felony heroin possession and unlawful gun possession by a felon. He also was convicted in 2015 for robbery and aggravated assault.

Those convictions made it illegal for him to possess guns.

Reeves is facing two counts of unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon. His bond is set at $80,000.