NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon with a history of violent crimes was arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants and for violating his parole.

Eric Blivens, 25, was spotted by Metro police in the Napier-Sudekum neighborhood and followed him to Moorewood Drive in Nashville. Blivens was arrested after he parked his vehicle.

Police say three guns were found inside his car.

Courtesy: MNPD

One, a nine-millimeter semi-automatic, was stolen during the burglary of a parked pickup truck on 12th Avenue South in Nov. 2021. Another nine-millimeter pistol was reported stolen from a car in Murfreesboro in January of this year.

A .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol was also recovered.

Blivens is prohibited from having guns as a result of previous convictions against him.

In April 2021, Blivens was sentenced to four years of probation for being armed and physically attacking his 21-year-old girlfriend.

In Feb. 2020, he received a four-year sentence for felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

In 2016, Blivens was charged with aggravated burglary and received a three-year sentence.

Blivens is now being held without bond on his probation violation warrant. Metro detectives will be asking the United States Attorney’s Office to consider prosecuting him federally.