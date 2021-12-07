Convicted felon arrested in Nashville after resisting arrest, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon is facing several charges after Metro police said he resisted arrest while armed with a gun.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers spotted Fred Scotchell walking on Stewarts Ferry Pike near Interstate 40 last Saturday. The report states the officers knew Scotchell had an outstanding felony warrant for probation violation. Officers tried to arrest him but he ran off.

Once they caught the 34-year-old, police said he resisted arrest by violently pulling his arms when they tried to detain him. Officers asked Scotchell if he had a gun and he reportedly told them he did have one in his jacket pocket.

He was arrested and police did find the gun, which had a round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine. Scotchell told police he bought the gun off the street and didn’t know it was stolen. He was booked into the Metro jail on Monday. His charges include probation violation, resisting arrest, having a weapon as a felon, and evading arrest.

Police said he’d previously been convicted of six felonies including assault of an officer with a deadly weapon.