NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly fled from police who were trying to pull him over in North Nashville.

According to police, officers tried to stop a black Nissan Altima with a temporary tag near Scovel Street and Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard.

Trey Dennis, a convicted felon who was driving the Altima, fled and nearly crashed into a police car and a semi-truck. A police helicopter saw Dennis get out of the Altima at Hartman Park on Tucker Road and running.

Officers quickly caught up to Dennis and took him into custody on Shawnwood Court. Nearly 25 grams of cocaine were found inside the Altima, according to police.

Dennis has been charged with evading arrest, possession of cocaine and not having a driver’s license. He is being held in lieu of a $53,000 bond.