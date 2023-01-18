NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing felony charges after police say an apparent drug deal led to shots being fired.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim of the shooting told police they met Jesse Miles, 38, for a drug deal back on October 24, 2022 at an apartment complex.

The victim told officers Miles allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the him and demanded all of his property before shooting the victim and fleeing the scene, according to the court records.

Metro police said after the shooting, the victim arrived to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries to his lower extremities.

Court records note that Miles is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun in his possession.

According to Metro police, an open-source investigation led them to determine Miles as the assailant.

Miles was charged with felon in possession of a weapon, three counts of vandalism, assault of an officer, evading arrest and especially aggravated robbery.

He remains in Metro Jail and is expected to appear in court on Thursday, Jan.19.