NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on charges out of two different counties reportedly tried to pull a handgun on officers as he was taken into custody Sunday.

Kenneth Earl Ferguson, 32, had one outstanding warrant in Davidson County and another outstanding warrant for an alleged burglary on Dec. 30, 2022 in Rutherford County, according to an arrest affidavit.

During the incident in Rutherford County, police said Ferguson stole a firearm from someone. Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department spotted Ferguson getting out of a car at a gas station on West Trinity Lane early Sunday morning.

They then grabbed Ferguson and told him he was under arrest for two outstanding warrants. However, according to the affidavit, Ferguson tried to break their grasp and reached into his sweatshirt pocket.

“At this point, officers were in fear of serious bodily injury and their life,” the affidavit said.

Officers restrained and handcuffed Ferguson, who they said continued to resist as they took him to a patrol car. They then searched his sweatshirt pocket and found a Taurus G2c 9mm handgun, according to the affidavit.

As Ferguson was placed inside the patrol car, officers said he tried to kick out the rear drivers’ side window. He reportedly kicked one of the officers as they hobble restrained him by tethering his legs.

Ferguson was taken to Metro General Hospital for a laceration across his forehead. Police said they had to carry him inside, and while at the hospital, Ferguson reportedly got into an argument with another arrestee, “where they both began to brag about their lifestyles.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

According to the affidavit, Ferguson told the other arrestee, “I tried pullin a piece on a cop.”

Ferguson is now facing additional charges for assaulting an officer, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and failure to appear. According to police, Ferguson was convicted of aggravated burglary in Davidson County in Dec. 2011.

After being released from the hospital, Ferguson was booked into jail, where he was still being held Monday on a $14,000 bond.