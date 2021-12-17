NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted drug felon is in jail on a second degree murder charge following the death of a Nashville woman due to a drug overdose.

Police say 35-year-old Lavaughn Odom gave Jana Somerville, 41, a fatal mixture of cocaine and fentanyl. Somerville was found dead on March 5 at a residence on Little Marrowbone Road where she had been staying. The investigation reveals Odom delivered the drug mixture to Somerville’s home the night before she died.

At the time of Somerville’s death, Odom was on parole in Davidson County for a drug offense. In May, detectives executed a search warrant at Odom’s home on Mountain Springs Road where they seized two ounces of a cocaine/fentanyl mix, a gun, paraphernalia indicating narcotics sales, three cell phones, one gram of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix and $25,235 cash.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Since his arrest in May, Odom has been jailed in Bledsoe County, Tennessee for violating his parole.

MNPD continues to work with Assistant District Attorney Mindy Vinecore in prosecuting those accused of providing the drug mixtures in fatal overdose cases.

Anyone seeking treatment for drug addiction should call the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) at 615-687-1701. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for those at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status and the team works with individuals to determine the appropriate level of care (e.g., detox, residential, or outpatient treatment, etc.)