NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted burglar suspected of several other crimes was arrested in East Nashville Thursday afternoon.

Robert William Dowell, 34, was taken into custody near South 6th Street and Summer Place after he was spotted in the James Cayce Neighborhood.

The man was arrested on seven outstanding burglary warrants.

The charges are related to the following burglaries:

Tiedt’s Automotive on May 26 (Gallatin Pike North)

Rivergate Supermercado on May 29 (Gallatin Pike North)

Midas on June 8 (Rivergate Parkway)

Dowell is also charged for the June 8 attempted burglary at Meineke on Gallatin Pike North.

Additionally, he is facing charges in connection with three Sumner County burglaries.