NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A construction worker died after an incident at Glencliff High School in South Nashville earlier this month.

Investigators with the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) were called to the school along Antioch Pike on Oct. 12 to determine the circumstances that led to the worker’s death.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda (District 30) identified the victim as Denis Geovani Ba Ché, who she said died after a fall from the school’s roof.

“No one should lose their lives working. We have to protect workers, hold contractors accountable AND push to do business with high roads contractors. So many prayers for this family,” added Councilmember Delishia Porterfield (CM At Large.)

A vigil will be held for Ba Ché Friday, Oct. 27 at Glencliff High School, 160 Antioch Pike, at 6 p.m. to remember his life and other workers who had lost their lives on construction sites.

TOSHA’s investigation could take between eight and 10 weeks to complete.