NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of trespassing at a Downtown Nashville hotel was charged with aggravated assault.

On Monday night, police said they were called to 210 Molloy Street just after 8 p.m. A warrant stated security escorted Ronald Howard, 33, out of a nearby hotel for trespassing, and he proceeded to throw a large piece of concrete at the guard. Officials said the incident was all caught on surveillance footage.

The warrant said officers located Howard on Demonbreun Street and 3rd Avenue South where he was detained. No injuries were reported, and police said there was only minor damage to the hotel front door.

Howard was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism.