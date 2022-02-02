NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Nashville nonprofits and citizens are voicing their concerns over the approval of Bill 2021-961, which passed 22-14. This gives Metro police authority to use license plate readers for the next six months.

“I think police officers should be able to read license plates when there is a reason to look into it,” Samuel Haynes said. “Not because they are bored at a stoplight and just passing the time.”

NAACP Nashville and several local organizations are not in favor of the bill, citing that it may target people of color.

Metro Police Chief John Drake issued a release thanking Metro Council for passing the bill. He focused on the technology helping police with AMBER and Silver Alerts and for tracking those responsible for crimes.

“The technology gives our detectives the ability to develop leads quickly with the goal of reducing victimization,” Chief Drake said. “License plate reader technology will not be used to identify speeders or those who commit minor traffic infractions.”

During Tuesday’s council meeting, multiple council members spoke about why they were in favor and against the bill.

District 30 Councilwoman Sandra Sepulveda asked the council to listen to the many groups in opposition to the bill, such as the NAACP and Public Defender’s Office.

In contrast, District 32 Councilwoman Joy Styles spoke about the need for the readers and that public safety needs a new tool.

Metro police have six months to use the license plate readers, then Metro Council will look at whether or not they were beneficial to the city.