NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After losing their home in a devastating house fire last month, two lifelong Bellevue residents are getting back on their feet with the help of numerous people who have offered them support.

Between several different fundraisers, more than $30,000 has been raised to help Toney and Tammy Moore get back under a roof of their own. The couple was heartbroken after their home on Buffalo Road went up in flames on March 14 amid Toney’s battle with metastatic bone cancer.

Fire damage to a home on Buffalo Road in Bellevue. (Photo provided)

The fire completely destroyed their home, which had been built by their grandparents decades ago, taking with it everything but a few pictures, salt and pepper shakers and two dressers.

A day after the fire Toney learned he would need to have surgery to put a metal rod in his hip where a bone tumor had deteriorated the bone. Toney, who is a disabled retiree from Metro Public Works, has been battling cancer on and off since 2021.

The operation happened on March 22, and according to Devon Corns, a family friend, it was successful. Toney and Tammy are staying with one of their daughters while he continues to recover and undergo further cancer treatment.

While initially uncertain about rebuilding efforts, the couple got more good news last week when they were issued permits to place a manufactured home on their property — meaning they could be in their new home sooner than thought.

Lifelong Bellevue residents Tammy and Toney Moore lost their home in a fire on March 14. (Photo provided)

The couple has been extremely grateful for the “generous donations and beautiful sentiments” that have been shared with them in the days following the fire, with several local restaurants like Jonathan’s and Corner Pub putting up posters to bolster fundraising efforts.

However, they will still need about $40,000 to cover the cost of demolition, plumbing and electrical work, as well as the purchase of their new home. They are also looking for experts who can help with installation of a septic system and new foundation.

“Although our goals are thankfully much smaller now, we still have some way to go to bring Tammy and Toney home so he can continue to fight his cancer battle in the place that he loves surrounded by family and familiarity,” said Corns, who helped organize the fundraisers.

To find out more or make a donation to the couple’s GoFundMe page, click here.