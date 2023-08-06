NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Nashville community are mourning the loss of Father Charles Strobel, a man inspired by the unending task of caring for the homeless.

Strobel reportedly passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 6, at the age of 80. The former Catholic priest has been a force in Nashville for a long time.

Strobel established Room In The Inn, a nonprofit that offers emergency services, transitional programs, and long-term solutions to help people rebuild their lives.

The goal of Strobel’s network of faith congregations was to support people through programs emphasizing health, education, employment, and housing.

In fact, his dedication to feeding the homeless goes back to the days when Strobel was a priest at Holy Name Catholic Church. He even opened up a soup kitchen in 1983 called Loaves and Fishes. Then, after his mother was killed by a drifter in 1986, Strobel left the priesthood and devoted his full attention to helping Nashville’s homeless.

In an interview with News 2 in 2018, Strobel said he always knew his life would be one of service, inspired by his mother’s benevolent spirit.

Multiple Nashville leaders and organizations have shared their condolences on social media following Strobel’s death:

Today we received the sad news of the passing of Father Charles Strobel, a friend to so many in our community. He was a man who was always mindful of those who lived on the margins, making it his life’s mission to put into action Christ’s words in the Gospel of Matthew to feed the hungry and to welcome the stranger. We pray for the repose of Father Strobel’s soul and the comfort and consolation of his family. Bishop J. Mark Spalding of the Catholic Diocese of Nashville

Today, I join my fellow Nashvillians in mourning the passing of Father Charles Strobel. His lifelong advocacy for the poor and homeless was a shining example to all of us of how to lift up those less fortunate than us. Through his tireless work at the Room In The Inn and the Loaves and Fishes food bank, Fr. Strobel helped thousands of our fellow residents get the helping hand they so truly deserved. Our city is a much better place because of Fr. Strobel, and all of us should strive to keep his legacy alive through compassion and love for our neighbor. Mayor John Cooper of Nashville and Davidson County

We join the Nashville Community in mourning Father Charles Strobel. His mother Mary Catherine was the first ever female employee of the Nashville Fire Department and our Headquarters is dedicated to her. #RestWell Nashville Fire Department

According to the Diocese of Nashville, funeral arrangements will be finalized and announced in the next few days.

In addition, Room In the Inn said a community celebration will be held in the coming weeks.