NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Trash and shopping carts are strewn across the grass at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Swiss Avenue.

Robert Young has been very involved in his community for about 20 years. He calls the trash at the intersection an eyesore and says it diminishes the curb appeal of the community.

He says it’s time for the community, local leaders and police to come together to enact change.

”One of the things that’s important to us and is essential to our success in collaboration is collaboration our neighbors with the support of our neighbors, but also the support of Metro code, Public Works, it takes all of us working together,” Robert Young said.

News 2 spoke with Councilman Bob Nash, who represents District 27.

He told News 2 several months ago, members of the homeless set up camp right in front of Walmart. However, he doesn’t believe any of their structures remain.

News 2 also called Councilman John Rutherford who serves the 31st district. He said he’s heard a lot from constituents about the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Swiss Avenue.

He’s working with Councilman Nash on a resolution.

”Within the near future, we’ll have a few more places for the homeless, low income.” Councilman Nash said. “Low I would love to see. We’ve got a single room occupancy with supportive services going up where the old fire department was on North Second. It’s a couple of years behind schedule for the groundbreaking. We need a few more of those kinds of facilities.”

Councilman Nash said he’s been in contact with other council members in nearby districts, Metro police and Metro’s Homeless Division. In fact, there’s a meeting set for Friday where the next steps and clean-up efforts will be discussed.