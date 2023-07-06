NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Bellevue community members are on edge after a woman was attacked outside of a church in broad daylight.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident happened just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, in a parking lot in the 400 block of Hicks Road.

According to authorities, a church member was putting her toddler into her vehicle when a man with a knife came up behind her, grabbed her hair, and tried to take her clothes off. However, the woman reportedly fought back and the man ran into the woods behind the church, possibly to a nearby homeless encampment.

“Extremely concerning,” Bellevue resident Travis Evans said. “I noticed that there have been some people hanging out there at night.”

After the assault, an MNPD helicopter and K-9 team searched for the man, but officials said they couldn’t find him.

Police described the suspect as a man with a thin build, shoulder-length blonde hair, and a bushy beard. He was wearing a dark colored white flannel type shirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

The majority of the people who spoke with News 2 in Bellevue said they believe this was an isolated incident, but they aren’t letting their guard down. Until the attacker is caught, they’re keeping an eye out for anyone suspicious.

Meanwhile, the number of aggravated assaults against women in the Nashville area this year is on track to surpass last year’s total. According to MNPD, there were 3,072 such incidents in 2022, but officers have already investigated more than 1,500 cases so far in 2023.

If you have any information about the suspect in Wednesday’s attack, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.