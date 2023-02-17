NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When you make history, then you have to find a way to celebrate.

On Friday, Feb. 17, members of the Music City community braced the cold to send their congratulations to Tennessee State University’s (TSU) Aristocrat of Bands, which became the first collegiate band to win not one, but two Grammys.

The group won Best Roots Gospel Album during the Grammy Awards for “The Urban Hymnal”. The album features 10 tracks created on TSU’s campus.

In addition, according to the university, TSU Aristocrat of Bands also won the Best Spoken Word Poetry Album category for “The Poet Who Sat By the Door”, which was a collaboration with spoken word artist J. Ivy.

“I would put this on my resume,” said senior Allen Johnson. “The first thing, I’m hitting up the career development center. Oh yeah, we gonna put this on my resume: two-time Grammy winners. Your favorite artist don’t got a Grammy.”

As the parade moved down campus, the band continued to receive flowers and praise from school leaders and government officials.

Band director Dr. Reginald McDonald shared his pride for this band, who dedicated a year of their time to making their Grammy-winning album

“For our students to be acknowledged and to be celebrated, it means the world to me,” he said. “For the band staff to be acknowledged and celebrated means the world to me. Some of you be on campus, and you can hear them drums and tubas late at night. There’s a lot of effort into everything we do.”

That effort is now paying off.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“I’m just proud of the AOB, and it shows that we got something to say here at Tennessee State,” Johnson added.

Meanwhile, McDonald said the band is already planning a second project, but wouldn’t share too many details about what it is just yet.