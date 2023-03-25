NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Muddy fields could not stop people from playing softball on Saturday to support a teenage Smyrna athlete who lost both her legs in a crash last month.

On Feb. 18, Janae Edmondson was struck by a driver while visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament. She had been walking back to her hotel with her family when she was hit. As a result of her injuries, the Smyrna High School senior had to have both legs amputated.

More than a month later, on Saturday, March 25, teams took over Charlotte Park in West Nashville to raise money for Edmondson through a softball tournament.

The day-long fundraiser — which also featured BBQ plate lunches, smoked bologna, cookies, and brownies — will help pay for the teen’s life-altering medical needs.

Edmondson’s little league coach organized the event, receiving overwhelming support from the community. Some teams made donations to the cause and didn’t even play.

As of this writing, organizers are still tallying up how much money they raised through the tournament.

The Mid TN Volleyball Club and the Town of Smyrna are also planning the “Light Up the Night for Janae Edmondson Benefit,” which is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

On the day of that event, community members are encouraged to wear purple and businesses are encouraged to put up purple lights to support the Smyrna High School student during her road to recovery. Then, share a photo on social media using #LightUptheNigh4Janae.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe set up to support Edmondson and her family during these challenging times has already received more than $790,000. If you would like to make a donation, follow this link.