NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) has unveiled its new home in the Green Hills area of Nashville.

The Jane and Richard Eskind and Family Building features plenty of measures to increase sustainability, such as the use of cross-laminated timber and the selection of resilient, low-maintenance plants and preservation of mature trees on the six-acre property. Additionally, the property features a bio-retention area that will be used to promote stormwater infiltration and the use of decomposed granite.

More features of the building include expanded meeting spaces for area nonprofits that partner with CFMT, including the Frist Foundation Room, the Truist Conference Room and the Building Bridges Education and Training Room.

The First Foundation Room boasts a capacity of 70 people theater-style, 40 people at square tables or 28 individuals boardroom-style. The room is equipped with a large screen and audio capabilities, as well as space for flip charts and/or hanging of large Post-It Notes.

The Truist Conference Room can comfortably host up to 12 individuals in a conference table setting and is equipped with a large screen and whiteboard.

The Building Bridges Education and Training Room can accommodate up to 35 individuals at classroom-style tables or a configuration of up to 70 people in a theater-style setting. The room is also equipped with a large screen and audio capabilities and has space for flip charts and/or hanging of large Post-It Notes.

All meeting spaces are offered for no rental fee to 501(c)(3) organizations, subject to approval and availability, according to the CFMT. Eligible nonprofits must operate within the 43-county region of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky served by the Foundation and have a current Giving Matters profile. Other nonprofit, governmental or civic organizations may also have eligibility.

“We are committed to creating an intentional space where the community feels welcome and a sense of belonging,” the Foundation says of the new home. “To support the diversity of voices and perspectives in our community, we are actively working to eliminate barriers and provide space for BIPOC-led organizations.”

Additionally, the Foundation says it recognizes the challenges faced by small organizations and those located outside of Davidson County and will therefore prioritize reservations for diverse-led, small and/or rural-based organizations and “warmly invite them to utilize our space.”