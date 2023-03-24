NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Instead of celebrating his daughter’s birthday on Wednesday, Chopnation Barber & Beauty Owner Cordell Miller was left picking up the pieces of his barbershop.

A car slammed into the front entrance of his barbershop, nearly hitting two people inside.

“This is my baby,” Owner Cordell Miller said. “To see that car submerged into the barbershop like that, felt like my child just fell off the playground or something.”

Located on Clifton Avenue, the barbershop has become a community staple for people. When the car hit the shop, another barber was cutting someone’s hair and had to jump out of the way.

“I actually had to tell my client to hurry up and get up,” barber Jamal Crutcher said. “I felt like I could have been seriously injured, though.”

Opening this barbershop was Miller’s dream and to see it in this condition hurts him. He’s thankful to the community for having his back.

“The first day it happened, I was extremely down,” Miller said. “Now it’s a turnaround seeing how the community has actually put the support back into us.”

Chopnation isn’t letting this accident break their spirit and now has a GoFundMe to support repairs.

If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe to help with repairs, click here.