NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the new Titans stadium set to break ground next year, a new committee hopes to bring major events to Music City. These events could potentially include everything from a Super Bowl, Final Four and a College Football National Championship.

Tasked with booking the new $2.1 billion stadium is the Music City Host Committee.

Those leading the charge say the economic impact will be felt from across the river to Broadway and beyond.

Nashville Convention and Visitor Corp. said the group will be chaired by Former Governor and owner of the Nashville Predators Bill Haslam.

Haslam said he’s thrilled about the assignment considering the return on investment.

“We have the unique ability to attract a Super Bowl, Final Four, or College Football Championship, or a big WWE event or a World Soccer event, I do think that there’s both the ability and the necessity for us to show that this is a smart investment for the state,” Haslam said.

The group faces the challenge of raising funds and gaining support for the new venue, while some city leaders are not on board.

With a race for Nashville mayor coming up, some candidates have actively campaigned against the new venue.

While reflecting on his time as Mayor of Knoxville before becoming Governor, Haslam acknowledged the difference in opinion but hopes all candidates recognize its asset to the city saying the deal is done.

“It’s a commitment that we have, let’s make sure we fully utilize it. Again, I think one of the things once you’re in office, and it’s what I experienced, you know, a lot of the political part goes away. And now your job is to serve the people that will elected you. And I’m convinced that one of the ways you serve the folks who like to do is to take advantage of the assets in that community.

Haslam noted the possibility of hosting events like the Super Bowl one day in Nashville is actually increased by city’s reputation on the national scene for events hosted in the past.

“You know, one of the things you see is great experience in the past helps you in the future,” Haslam said. “The NFL had their draft here four years ago, and it was a homerun I mean. And that experience helps give us credibility when we go back to the NFL and say, hey, we know what we’re doing when it comes to pulling off large events.”

Alongside Haslam are notable business leaders in Nashville, and some of country music’s biggest stars.

“We really do have a tremendous team of people that have come together it to me it speaks a little bit about Nashville,” said Haslam. “Whether it be, you know, one of our entertainers and Eric Church or Garth Brooks, or folks that come out of the hotel industry, or people that are in the banking industry, they all have their own businesses and worlds to run.”

Several other notable members of the Music City Host Committee according to Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp include Eddie George, John Ingram, Burke Nihill, Colin Reed, and Butch Spyridon.

A full list of the Music City Host Committee members can be found here.

A unique challenge facing the committee is promoting and marketing a venue that’s not yet built, but Haslam assured those conversations are already happening because major events are booked years in advance.

The new Titans stadium deal crossed its final contentious hurdle by obtaining approval by the Metro Council in April. It’s set to be complete by 2027.