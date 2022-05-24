NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a commercial robbery was reported late Monday night in the Inglewood neighborhood.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), it happened at 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Gallatin Pike. Officials responded to a business in a shopping center.

MNPD said no injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.