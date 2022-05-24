NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a commercial robbery was reported late Monday night in the Inglewood neighborhood.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), it happened at 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Gallatin Pike. Officials responded to a business in a shopping center.
MNPD said no injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
The investigation remains ongoing.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.