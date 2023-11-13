NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — One of the biggest names in comedy is setting out on a brand new global tour, and he’ll be stopping in Nashville as part of it.

Tom Segura is bringing the first leg of his new “Come Together” comedy tour to Bridgestone Arena Friday, April 12, 2024.

Tickets will be available via pre-sale starting Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. through his website. The general on-sale will begin Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. for all North American markets, including Atlanta, Cincinnati, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Nashville.

“This tour is bigger and blacker than anything I’ve ever done, but that name has already been used, but Come Together gets the point across. Let’s all come together for a night. One way or another we’re going to make memories on this one,” Segura said in the announcement.