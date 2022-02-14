NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One woman was taken into custody the day before Valentine’s Day after police said she tried to steal men’s cologne from a Nashville department store.

Sunday night, police were called to Dillard’s at The Mall at Green Hills, located at 2140 Abbott Martin Road for a shoplifter reportedly in custody. According to a warrant, Angela Berry, 38, walked in the store, grabbed a bottle of men’s Versace cologne, then hid it under her jacket. The bottle of cologne was allegedly valued at $88.

Police said Berry was then seen walking to another area of the store concealing the merchandise in her shirt/bra area. An employee with loss prevention then made contact with Berry, police said, and detained her. The worker told police Berry surrendered the cologne and admitted she intended to steal it.

The warrant also said the employee recognized Berry as a previous shoplifter from 2018 who had been banned from all Dillard’s locations for life. Due to her being banned from the location, she was arrested and charged with burglary.

Police stated Berry also had a failure to appear in court warrant related to a theft from the same location in 2018.