A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 28-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred overnight in South Nashville.

Metro police say the crash happened at 1:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Officers say the 28-year-old, of College Grove, was driving a Nissan Xterra at high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of Murfreesboro Pike when he lost control and went off the roadway.

The Nissan reportedly struck a utility pole and a tree before it finally landed on its passenger side in the parking lot of 1128 Murfreesboro Pike.

According to Metro police, several bystanders heard the crash and extricated the man from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the 28-year-old man had a Guatemalan ID. Efforts are underway to identify him and notify his family.

Metro police said there was evidence of alcohol use at the scene and toxicology testing will be conducted to determine if impairment played a role in the deadly crash.

At this time, officials believe excessive speed and failure to maintain lane were factors that contributed to the crash.