NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been more than three decades since anyone has seen or heard from Roger Liles, whose disappearance still remains shrouded in mystery.

The then 49-year-old was last seen at his apartment at 547 Cedar Lane in Nashville 31 years ago on May 5, 1992, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Roger Liles (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

That morning his physical therapist called him to tell him their appointment had been changed. Liles was supposed to go to a family reunion two days later, but never arrived and was never heard from again.

Later that month, his keys were found locked inside his car outside his residence, where he had left his glasses behind. There were no signs of a forced entry into his home.

His dog was also found in the Nashboro Village neighborhood six miles away from his apartment, but there were no signs of Liles.

Police suspect there may have been foul play involved in his disappearance.

Today, Liles would be 80 years old. When he was last seen, he was 5’11” tall, weighed about 260 lbs., and had brown hair and brown eyes. He also had a tattoo of the phrase “Born to Lose” on his arm.

Anyone with information on Liles’ disappearance is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or the MNPD’s Crime Stoppers Division at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).

The MNPD is continuing to look for answers in 18 outstanding missing persons cases — some dating back as far as 43 years ago. To view a full list of cases and their stories, click here.