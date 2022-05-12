NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a years-old cold case. A female’s body was found in a ditch off the side of the road in 2018, with no ID, no witnesses and no one to claim her.

“We do come across unidentified remains all the time, but with this particular case usually we are able to identify these people within two to three days and in this particular case we weren’t,” Matthew Filter, a cold-case detective with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

She has been given the name “Jane ‘Nashville’ Doe 2018.” The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created a facial reconstruction of the woman, depicting what she may have looked like. Forensic analysts determined that she was Black and possibly Hispanic. She was approximately 5′-5’5″ tall, with black, curly hair.

“Medical examiners determined she could be as young as 15 years old,” explained Filter. “It’s kind of unusual that nobody is looking for this person and that’s just what makes this case set apart from some of the other ones.”

Police first discovered her body on September 8, 2018, on the side of Sulpher Creek Road, near the woods. Due to the condition of her body, the medical examiner was unable to determine a cause of death. There was no evidence of traffic or hit-and-run crash. At the time, police believed the remains had been there for a while.

“This appears to be a younger female, she was wearing all Vanderbilt gear… so you would think she was possibly a college student or something like that and somebody would be looking for her,” Filter said.

She was wearing a Vanderbilt University sweatshirt and black leggings while Vanderbilt “V” inside the gold star in a wide-spread geometric pattern. After discussions with Vanderbilt University did not show anyone who matched this description.

The Metro detectives investigate hundreds of missing person cases every year, but this case is unlike most.

“What were their habits, who did they associate with because all of that plays a big factor in figuring out where this person was, what was going on in their life who may have harmed them, who would have taken this girl and put her in a ditch on a country road,” said Filter.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or circumstances surrounding her death is asked to contact Cold Case Detective Matt Filter at 615-862-7803 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).