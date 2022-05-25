NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 23-year-old who was taken into custody by the SWAT team in Davidson County now faces several drug charges.

Several agencies, including the TBI and THP, executed a search warrant at the home of Michael Parris, 23, around 5 a.m. Monday. According to an affidavit, inside the home officers seized over a pound of marijuana packaged for resale, around 40 grams of cocaine packaged in multiple plastic bags, digital scales and a firearm.

Documents say after the search Parris admitted to law enforcement that narcotics, paraphernalia and firearm found inside the home were all his.

Parris was charged with felony possession of a firearm with intent and was released from the Metro Jail hours after he was booked.